Magnitude 4 Earthquake Strikes Different Areas Of Balochistan

Earthquake tremors were felt in Mastung, Bolan and other areas of Balochistan. The earthquake spread fear and panic among the people and they came out of their houses reciting the Kalima Tayyaba.

According to the seismological centre, the magnitude of the quake was 4 on the Richter scale while its epicentre was 40 km east of Mastung. The depth of the quake was 25 km underground.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, severe tremors in Swat and its environs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had spread fear and panic among the people.

According to the Seismological Center, the magnitude of the quake was 4.1 on the Richter scale. Its underground depth is 182 km and its centre is the Hindu Kush mountain range.