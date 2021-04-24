Adsense 970×250

Maryam Nawaz cancels Karachi visit to protect people from COVID-19

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

24th Apr, 2021. 03:03 pm
Maryam Nawaz
Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb has informed on Saturday that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has canceled her two-day Karachi visit.

According to Aurangzeb, the visit was canceled due to the serious threat posed to the lives of the people by the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made to protect the lives of the people and workers and to protect them from the deadly virus.

Marriyum Aurangzeb further said that Maryam Nawaz will address a press conference shortly.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz was expected to arrive in Karachi today (Saturday) on a two-day visit at 6:00 pm.

According to sources, preparations for Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Karachi reception were completed. Former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Muftah Ismail, Shah Muhammad Shah, Khel Das Kohistani, Ali Akbar Gujjar, and other provincial leaders would receive PML-N Vice President at Karachi Jinnah International Airport.

PML-N youth wing and workers were also directed to arrive at Karachi airport to receive Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif was expected to attend Iftar dinner at the residence of NA-249 candidate and former finance minister Muftah Ismail today.

The sources further revealed that Maryam Nawaz Sharif would NA-249 in the form of a rally along with party leaders and workers and will address a rally in NA-249 tonight.

