Maryam Nawaz warns PM Khan against rigging in upcoming AJK elections

Adsense 300×250

On Tuesday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz warned the present government against rigging in the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections.

“PML-N will fight against it and will not sit quietly”, said Maryam Nawaz.

While addressing a press conference alongside Maryam Nawaz, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said rigging in the elections would go in “favor of India”.

“[Rigging in the elections] would benefit India and it will be a move to deceive the people the Azad Kashmir,” the AJK prime minister said. “Everything will go in vain if elections are rigged,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that general elections in AJK are due to held in June or July this year. However, the exact date for the elections has not been announced yet.

Maryam criticizes govt for not postponing Cambridge exams:

During the press conference, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz criticized the PTI-led government and said that the government had put the students’ lives at danger by not postponing the exams at a time when the coronavirus situation is getting worse day by day.

“The countries in the region had opted for other ways to conduct the examinations, then why did this incompetent government put students in harm’s way,” she questioned.

“We want this curse (incumbent government) to end …. we can bear them, but the people cannot,” Maryam Nawaz said.

She went on to say that the present government has failed miserably to control the coronavirus situation in the country, adding there are no safety arrangements during Cambridge exams.

Maryam asked Imran Khan and Shafqat Mahmood if they would send their children to such examination centers.

Maryam also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given his government an NRO after his meeting a group of lawmakers backing estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.