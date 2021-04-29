Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary to visit Pakistan on Friday

Adsense 300×250

Peter Szijjarto, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary will pay an official visit to Pakistan on Friday.

According to the details, the visiting dignitary will be accompanied by a high-level business delegation to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

As per the reports, a one-on-one meeting will be held between Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan and the Hungarian Foreign Minister ,

Both will also have delegation-level talks that will will review the existing bilateral relations and chart the way forward for taking the relationship to the next level.

In addition to this, the two foreign ministers will particularly focus on enhancing cooperation in bilateral trade, economy and other potential areas such as agricultural research and food industry and other fields. They will also exchange views on regional and international issues.

During the visit, the Hungarian Foreign Minister will also interact with other dignitaries.