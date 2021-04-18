Adsense 970×250

Mufti Muneeb-Ur-Rehman Announces Nationwide Strike

19th Apr, 2021. 12:49 am
Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced a nationwide wheel jam strike against the Lahore incident on Monday.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi along with other Ulemas, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced a nationwide shutter down and wheel jam strike against the Lahore incident.

On the other hand, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, has said that “we condemn the Lahore incident from the platform of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal.”

Talking to reporters in Islamabad, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that “we are also with Mufti Muneeb in this matter.”

It may be recalled that in Lahore, police and Rangers have conducted an operation at Yateemkhana Chowk to disperse the occupants.

During the operation, all roads leading to the Yateemkhana Chowk were closed, while there were reports of clashes between law enforcement agencies and protesters.

There were also reports of casualties during the clashes.

The federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry has on Sunday said that the operation against the proscribed religious party was originated after the miscreants launched an attack on police officers in Lahore.

Following the chaos created by TLP supporters in Lahore, Fawad Chaudhry said, “The state did not even yield to armed terrorist group Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TLP).”

“They kidnapped our Police and Rangers personnel following which we led an operation against them,” Chaudhry added.

“The Prime Minister is Aashiq e Rasool (SAWW) and he raised the objections over blasphemy on each available forum, the minister added further.

Earlier today, a group of miscreants attacked the Nawankot Police Station in Lahore where several police officers and rangers were trapped.

They also abducted 12 officers including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP). The miscreants were armed and attacked police personnel with patrol bombs.

In this regard, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Firdous Ashiq Awan took to her Twitter and detailed the entire scene happening in Lahore.

“The miscreants were armed with petrol bombs and acid bottles and attacked the cops at the police station,” she tweeted along with an official statement issued from the Punjab police on the entire episode.

