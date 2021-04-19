Mufti Taqi Usmani appeals Government to act ‘wisely’

Adsense 300×250

Renowned religious scholar Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani on Monday appealed the government to act wisely over the matter of Lahore unrest.

According to the details, in a Twitter statement, Mufti Usmani said the attacks on police by “certain” people were certainly wrong, but the government should act wisely.

نهتے عوام سے ناموس رسالت کے بارے میں عہد شکنی کرکے حکومت نے لاہور میں جو خونریزی کی اسکی جتنی مذمت کی جائے کم ہے چند افراد نے پولیس پر جوحملے کئے وہ بھی یقیناً غلط تھے لیکن ان سے آج کی گئی سفاکی اور درندگی کا کوئی جواز پیدا نہیں ہوتا حکومت ہوش میں آئے اور دانشمندی سے کام لے — Muhammad Taqi Usmani (@muftitaqiusmani) April 18, 2021

On the other hand, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information Firdous Ashiq Awan in her statement today said that every conspiracy to weaken Pakistan will be foiled.

She said that Pakistan is already fighting a war with the third wave of the novel coronavirus that has claimed thousands of lives since outbreak.

She said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to protect the lives and property of the people during these crisis.

Earlier today, the Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in video statement announced that 11 policemen who had been taken hostage in Lahore by the proscribed TLP have been released after negotiations carried out by the Punjab government.

He said that the first round of talks concluded in a successful manner after which the policemen were released and the protesters had gone dispersed and returned inside the Masjid Rehmatulil Alameen, the headquarters of the TLP. He added that the police had also been withdrawn from their positions to a more defensive posture.