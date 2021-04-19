Adsense 970×250

Mufti Taqi Usmani appeals Government to act ‘wisely’

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 11:03 am
Taqi Usmani
Renowned religious scholar Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani on Monday appealed the government to act wisely over the matter of Lahore unrest.

According to the details, in a Twitter statement, Mufti Usmani said the attacks on police by “certain” people were certainly wrong, but the government should act wisely.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information Firdous Ashiq Awan in her statement today said that every conspiracy to weaken Pakistan will be foiled.

She said that Pakistan is already fighting a war with the third wave of the novel coronavirus that has claimed thousands of lives since outbreak.

She said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to protect the lives and property of the people during these crisis.

Earlier today, the Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in video statement announced that 11 policemen who had been taken hostage in Lahore by the proscribed TLP have been released after negotiations carried out by the Punjab government.

He said that the first round of talks concluded in a successful manner after which the policemen were released and the protesters had gone dispersed and returned inside the Masjid Rehmatulil Alameen, the headquarters of the TLP.  He added that the police had also been withdrawn from their positions to a more defensive posture.

