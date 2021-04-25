My Only Aim Is To Eradicate Corruption From The Country: PM Imran

Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Sunday (today) said that the nation is destroyed not by lack of resources but by corruption.

In his message on the occasion of the 25th Foundation Day of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), PM Imran said that he started his journey 25 years ago to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

“The main purpose of the party was to eradicate corruption from the country,” he added.

“Money laundering was on the rise when I decided to form PTI,” PM said, adding: “PTI did not get a single seat in the first election, won one seat in the second election, many of our members lost but I never gave up.”

“It is the latter form of corruption that really drowns the nations as the entire country would succumb to heaps of debts acquired by those in power,” he added.

We named our party after justice, the Prime Minister said.

He went on to add, “When there is justice, there cannot be any instance of corruption.”

“Justice means the supremacy of law, meaning the weak and the mighty are equal before the law.”

He said this was the only motivation behind the endeavour we had set out on 25 years ago today.

“The first 15 years of the party’s struggle were the most gruelling and many of our partners and friends cut off from us saying they were being ridiculed due to the far fetched ideas proposed by the party that had secured no seat,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan further maintained, “A nation cannot be destroyed with a dearth of resources, or even if you flatten them with bombs and tear them apart with wars but it is destroyed if corruption takes roots in it.”