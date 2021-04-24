NA-249 By-election: DRO Writes Letter To Commissioner Karachi

Adsense 300×250

For NA-249 by-polls in Karachi, DRO Nadeem Haider has written a letter to Commissioner Karachi on the growing concerns of Corona.

According to the details, the letter said that health workers and staff should be deployed at the polling stations during the by-elections.

In a letter to Commissioner Karachi, it was asked that Deputy Commissioners Kemari and Gharbi should be directed to implement the SOPs.

In addition, arrangements should be made to sanitize the voters at the polling stations.

Nadeem Haider said that health workers should provide sanitizers to the voters at the polling stations.

It should be mentioned here that on Friday, the Pakistan Election Commission had told the Sindh government that a by-election in Karachi’s NA-249 constituency will be held on April 29.

According to reports, the ECP had agreed to hold NA-249 by-elections on time.

The ECP had directed that coronavirus SOPs be strictly followed during by-polls in NA-249. Special staff will also be deployed for the implementation of coronavirus SOPs.