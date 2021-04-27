Adsense 970×250

NA-249 By-Election: Public holiday declared on polling day

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

27th Apr, 2021. 10:33 pm
NA-249 By-election
The local administration has declared a public holiday on April 29 in connection with the NA-249 by-elections in Karachi.

According to details, a public holiday has been declared in Kemari and Gharbi districts on the day of polling for by-polls in the NA-249 constituency. Deputy Commissioner Kemari and Gharbi districts have issued the notification.

The notification said that due to by-polls in the NA-249 constituency, it has been decided to grant a public holiday.

It may be recalled that by-elections on NA-249 will be held on Thursday, April 29 and government offices in the constituency will remain closed on the day of by-elections.

The National Assembly seat was vacated by the resignation of PTI’s Faisal Wawda, who resigned after casting his vote on Senate election day.

Candidates from PML-N, PPP, MQM Pakistan, Pak Sarzamin Party, GDA, and other parties including PTI are contesting for the by-elections.

