NA-249 is the voice of the people of Karachi: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that NA-249 is the voice of the people of Karachi.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz tweeted,

“NA 249 The voice of the people of Karachi. Right now they have a government and they are not able to campaign and are calling the people ignorant. Imagine the time when they will face the people without a government.”

In another tweet, Maryam Nawaz wrote,

“Today, Judge Faiz Isa is a lesson for all in the decision of the case. Whoever stands up for truth and truth and refuses to be afraid, victory belongs to him in any case. Oppressors and tyrants retreat. This bravery is a beacon for all of us and the bright future of Pakistan also depends on truth-telling and courage.”

آج قاضی فائز عیسیٰ کیس کے فیصلے میں سب کے لیے سبق ہے۔جو حق اور سچ کے لیے کھڑا ہو جائے اور ڈرنے سے انکار کر دے، فتح بہرحال اسی کی ہوتی ہے۔ظالم اور ظلم کی پسپائی ہوتی ہے۔

یہ بہادری ہم سب کے لیے مشعل راہ ہے اور پاکستان کا روشن مستقبل بھی حق گوئی اور دلیری سے ہی وابستہ ہے 🙌🏽 🇵🇰 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 26, 2021

It should be mentioned here that on Friday, the Pakistan Election Commission had told the Sindh government that a by-election in Karachi’s NA-249 constituency will be held on April 29.

According to reports, the ECP had agreed to hold NA-249 by-elections on time.

The ECP had directed that coronavirus SOPs be strictly followed during by-polls in NA-249. Special staff will also be deployed for the implementation of coronavirus SOPs.