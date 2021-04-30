Adsense 970×250

NA-249: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rejects election results

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

30th Apr, 2021. 12:56 pm
PTI
The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday has rejected NA-249 by-election unofficial and unconfirmed results.

According to the details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi chapter leader MPA, Khurram Sher Zaman in his statement said that the polls were rigged with the alleged help of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Sindh police.

The PTI leader accused that the top electoral body utterly failed to conduct transparent by-polls in Karachi and played a partial role during the process.

Za Khurram Sher Zaman man said Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were not campaigning for the by-polls and the survey was showing PTI is going to win. But all of a sudden Pakistan People’s Party won the seat.

According to unofficial results of all 276 polling stations released by the District Returning Officer (DRO), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Qadir Khan Mandokhail secured 16,156 votes to win the NA-249 Karachi West-II by-election, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail got 15,473 votes to remain second.

