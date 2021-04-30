NA-249: PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhel wins Karachi’s crucial seat

Adsense 300×250

Abdul Qadir Mandokhel of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has secured victory in the NA-249 by-election held on Thursday in the city’s District West.

According to the details, PPP’s Abdul Qadir Mandokhel bagged 16,156 votes to win the seat, followed by PML-N’s Miftah Ismail who secured 15,473. While Nazir Ahmed of outlawed TLP trailed on the third position by receiving 11,125 votes.

PSP’s Mustafa Kamal acquire only 9,227 votes, followed by PTI’s Amjad Afridi with 8,922 votes and MQM-P’s Muhammed Mursaleen with 7,511 votes.

Both parties had claimed victory for their candidates mid-way into counting, capturing the attention of audiences awaiting results.

The PML-N blamed PPP for attempting to rig the result, saying they would not accept the result without challenging the Election Commission.

The Vice President of PML-N Maryam Nawaz, said that election had been stolen from her party. Adding that, “The Election Commission should have withheld the results of this controversial election.”

She claimed that this seat will return to PML-N soon. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) assured that all complaints will be heard in light of the law and if any evidence of irregularity is found, strict action will be taken.