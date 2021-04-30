Adsense 970×250

NA-249: PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhel wins Karachi’s crucial seat

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

30th Apr, 2021. 10:56 am
Adsense 300×600
PPP
Adsense 300×250

Abdul Qadir Mandokhel of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has secured victory in the NA-249 by-election held on Thursday in the city’s District West.

According to the details, PPP’s Abdul Qadir Mandokhel bagged 16,156 votes to win the seat, followed by PML-N’s Miftah Ismail who secured 15,473. While Nazir Ahmed of outlawed TLP trailed on the third position by receiving 11,125 votes.

PSP’s Mustafa Kamal acquire only 9,227 votes, followed by PTI’s Amjad Afridi with 8,922 votes and MQM-P’s Muhammed Mursaleen with 7,511 votes.

Both parties had claimed victory for their candidates mid-way into counting, capturing the attention of audiences awaiting results.

The PML-N blamed PPP for attempting to rig the result, saying they would not accept the result without challenging the Election Commission.

The Vice President of PML-N Maryam Nawaz, said that election had been stolen from her party. Adding that, “The Election Commission should have withheld the results of this controversial election.”

She claimed that this seat will return to PML-N soon. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) assured that all complaints will be heard in light of the law and if any evidence of irregularity is found, strict action will be taken.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

india
10 mins ago
India gets first emergency COVID-19 relief supplies from US

The first of three special US flights carrying medical supplies to boost...
Rishi Kapoor
52 mins ago
‘’Life will never be the same’’ Says the wife of late Rishi Kapoor

On this day of 2019 Rishi Kapoor bid his farewell to the...
5 easy Mango recipes you should try this summer
56 mins ago
5 easy Mango recipes you should try this summer

The summer season is here and if you are a foodie, then...
England’s Poppy Cleall became the best player in the league
59 mins ago
England’s Poppy Cleall wins Player of the Championship award

Poppy Cleall was named the 2021 Six Nations' Player of the Championship...
1 hour ago
Margot Robbie talks about Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad

Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie has shared what to expect from...
Randhir Kapoor
1 hour ago
Kareena Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor shifted to ICU

Veteran Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to a private hospital...

Recent News

india
10 mins ago
India gets first emergency COVID-19 relief supplies from US

The first of three special US flights carrying medical supplies to boost...
Rishi Kapoor
52 mins ago
‘’Life will never be the same’’ Says the wife of late Rishi Kapoor

On this day of 2019 Rishi Kapoor bid his farewell to the...
5 easy Mango recipes you should try this summer
56 mins ago
5 easy Mango recipes you should try this summer

The summer season is here and if you are a foodie, then...
England’s Poppy Cleall became the best player in the league
59 mins ago
England’s Poppy Cleall wins Player of the Championship award

Poppy Cleall was named the 2021 Six Nations' Player of the Championship...