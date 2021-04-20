NA Session: Govt. tables Resolution on the Expulsion of French Envoy

Adsense 300×250

The National Assembly session on French ambassador resolution is underway at the Parliament House with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair.

According to the details, the government has tabled the resolution regarding the expulsion of French envoy over blasphemous caricatures issue.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Amjad Ali Khan presented the the resolution in the national assembly.

The National Assembly which was supposed to meet on Thursday (April 22) met today, two days ahead of schedule.

The Pakistan Peoples Party has decided to boycott the National Assembly session, whereas other opposition parties are attending the session.

The banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and a government team reached an agreement after talks through the night.

Their negotiations began after protracted protests from the political party and its supporters across Pakistan starting last week.

The countrywide protests began over the publication of blasphemous caricatures in a French magazine. The TLP had been agitating from November and had been in talks with the government. However, when its leader Saad Hussain Rizvi planned to march on Islamabad, he was taken into custody.