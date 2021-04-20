Adsense 300×250

The 83rd death anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed on Wednesday (today) with traditional zeal across the country to recognize his tireless struggle and services for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

The nation pays a glorious tribute to Allama Iqbal’s vision. Born on November 9, 1877, in Sialkot, he was a great representative of the subcontinent and one of the main exponents of the Pakistan Movement.

Allama Iqbal formulated the idea of Pakistan and, therefore, regarded as one of the founding fathers of the country.

His best literary work includes Asrar-e-Khudi, Payam- i-Mashriq, Bang-i-Dara, Bal-i-Jibril, Zarb-i-Kalim and Armughan-e-Hijaz.

Iqbal was both a great poet, serious thinker and philosopher, who infused a revolutionary spirit in the Muslim youth of the subcontinent at the time through his poetry.

Furthermore, Allama Iqbal’s poetry translated into Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, English including several other languages.

He is also admired as a prominent poet by Indians, Pakistanis, Iranians and other international scholars of literature.

Though Iqbal best known as an eminent poet, he is also a highly acclaimed Muslim philosophical thinker of modern times.

His first poetry book, The Secrets of the Self, appeared in the Persian language in 1915, and other books of poetry include The Secrets of Selflessness, Message from the East and Persian Psalms.

Iqbal was given the title of Allama due to his deep thinking and far-sightedness.

Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal died on April 21, 1938.