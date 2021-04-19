Adsense 970×250

National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 12:19 am
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills with NA Speaker Asad Qasier in the chair.

NA passed the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2020, and the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2020.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill strives to socially and economically guard the senior citizens of Islamabad.

Whereas, the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2020 ensures that victims of domestic violence are granted legal security and relief and the offenders are punished.

Besides, five bills were also introduced in the House, which includes The Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2021,  The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Holy Quran [Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2021 and The Jammu and Kashmir (Administration of Property) (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The assembly also discussed the agenda and ways and means to run the proceedings of the current session of the National Assembly.

It was agreed to ensure the implementation of SOPs during the National Assembly’s sessions to prevent coronavirus outbreak.

A limited number of press cards will be issued in wake of the COVID-19 and visitor’s galleries would remain closed during the sittings of Assembly.

However, the he Sitting of the National Assembly has been adjourned to meet again on Thursday, the 22nd April, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Earlier, a bill to prohibit corporal punishment had been passed by the National Assembly (NA).

The bill prohibited all kinds of corporal punishment against children in all educational institutions.

The bill had been presented by Chairperson Child Rights Special Committee at SDGs Parliamentary Taskforce. 

The NA had passed a bill to criminalize all forms of corporal punishment at educational institutions and rehabilitation centres. The bill, however, allowed the authorities to sack or suspend those violating the law.

