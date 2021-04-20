Adsense 970×250

Naval Chief, Azerbaijan envoy discuss bilateral matters

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 02:20 pm
Naval Chief
Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan H.E Mr Ali Alizada called on Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters (NHQ) in Islamabad.

According to the Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, Rear Admiral M Arshid Javed SI(M), both the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest.

Pakistan Navy Spokesperson added that the visiting dignitary appreciated PN’s effort in bringing world navies on one forum for collaborative maritime security during Exercise AMAN 21.

AMAN is a multinational naval exercise conducted biennially by Pakistan Navy since 2007. The exercise is based on Pakistan Navy lead initiative to bring in various navies under one umbrella. Pakistan this year conducted the seventh iteration of the multinational naval maritime exercise, Aman-2021.

The drill, which started on 12 February, kicked off with an opening ceremony held in the port of Karachi, the exercise lasted till 16 February 2021.

Participants from the naval forces of 45 countries independently took part in the ‘Aman-2021’ exercise. Vessels of Pakistani Navy, Russian Navy and six other countries, as well as aviation and anti-terror units, were involved in the sea episodes development of the exercise.

