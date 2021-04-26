Adsense 300×250

The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) has advised the government to declare Eid holidays from May 10 to May 16 owing to the rampant increase in the coronavirus cases across the country.

Sources said that the suggestion for week-long holidays has been sent to the Ministry of Interior. The ministry will make a decision and then send its proposal to the federal cabinet for the final decision.

Earlier today, the Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Punjab for Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that hospitals are under stress due to increasing number of coronavirus patients; however, government will ensure supply of oxygen to hospitals.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in a tweet, said that situation of the novel coronavirus is worsening day by day and CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to increase number of ventilators and beds in hospitals.