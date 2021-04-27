Adsense 300×250

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said on Tuesday that the ‘poor’ compliance of coronavirus health protocols outside Cambridge exam centres will be discussed in a special session of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) today.

According to the details, Shafqat Mahmood took to his official Twitter handle and said that permission to hold the exam was conditional on strict SOP observance.

In his tweet he wrote:

‘Permission to hold exam was conditional on strict SOP observance. As more reports have come in, It is obvious that outside the exam centres the compliance is poor. This and the latest corona spread reports will be discussed in a special NCOC meeting today afternoon.’

Shafqat Mahmood on Monday also paid a visit to a Cambridge examination centre where he saw a lot of students crowded into one space.

The minister took to twitter to state that he spoke to the Head of the British Council and Cambridge Pakistan, asking them to ensure exam centres were not jampacked.

He wrote:

‘Visited an exam centre today with Head of British Council and Cambridge Pakistan. SOPs were being strictly observed including social distancing etc. But, the number of people in one room was large. Have asked them to drastically reduce it.’

Cambridge exams start in Pakistan

It should be noted that despite the mounting pressure from students who demanded the cancellation of exams amid an intensifying coronavirus situation, Cambridge examinations started from Monday.

Extending good wishes to the appearing candidates on Twitter, Shafqat Mahmood said that these are tough times and difficult decisions have been made keeping the student’s best interest in view.

He wrote:

‘Wishing all students taking exams starting from today, the very best. These are tough times and difficult decisions have been made keeping the students best interest in view. British Council is committed to strict implementation of SOPs and we will monitor them closely. Good Luck.’