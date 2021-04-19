Adsense 970×250

New Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry takes charge of his office Today

Fawad Chaudhry Takes Charge Of His Office
Newly-appointed Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry takes charge of his office here on Monday (today).

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ms. Shahera Shahid briefed Fawad Chaudhry about matters linked to the ministry.

Previously, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry had been granted an additional charge of the information ministry.

In a major reshuffle in portfolios in the federal cabinet, he had been appointed as the minister for information.

However, before his appointment, Senator Shibli Faraz has been serving as the information minister.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill has extended congratulations on Chaudhry’s appointment.

Welcome back @fawadchaudhry the most articulate and talented person. Looking forward to work with you my brother,” Gill tweeted.

Earlier, during the last cabinet reshuffle in March, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had removed Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister and appointed Hammad Azhar in his place.

Hammad Azhar was given an additional portfolio of the finance ministry.

The Prime Minister was also worried about inflation while Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as Finance Minister failed to control

Following the court’s decision, Hafeez Sheikh was promoted from Finance Adviser to Finance Minister, while Hafeez Sheikh was sworn in as Finance Minister on December 10.

On the other hand, Fawad Chaudhry had on Sunday said that the operation against the proscribed religious party was originated after the miscreants launched an attack on police officers in Lahore.

Following the chaos created by TLP supporters in Lahore, Fawad Chaudhry said, “The state did not even yield to armed terrorist group Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TLP).”

“They kidnapped our Police and Rangers personnel following which we led an operation against them,” Chaudhry added.

“The Prime Minister is Aashiq e Rasool (SAWW) and he raised the objections over blasphemy on each available forum, the minister added further.

