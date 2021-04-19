New Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry takes charge of his office Today

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ms. Shahera Shahid briefed Fawad Chaudhry about matters linked to the ministry.

Previously, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry had been granted an additional charge of the information ministry.

In a major reshuffle in portfolios in the federal cabinet, he had been appointed as the minister for information.

However, before his appointment, Senator Shibli Faraz has been serving as the information minister.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill has extended congratulations on Chaudhry’s appointment.

“Welcome back @fawadchaudhry the most articulate and talented person. Looking forward to work with you my brother,” Gill tweeted.

Welcome back @fawadchaudhry the most articulate and talented person. Looking forward to work with you my brother 🎉🎉 — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 13, 2021

Earlier, during the last cabinet reshuffle in March, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had removed Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister and appointed Hammad Azhar in his place.