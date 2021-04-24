New wave of coronavirus is more deadly than before, says President Alvi

Adsense 300×250

A high-level meeting on the third wave of coronavirus and implementation of SOPs has been held at the Governor House on Saturday under the chairmanship of President Dr. Arif Alvi.

The President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi has said that “You can save the lives of your loved ones and compatriots by taking only a few precautions.”

During the meeting, President Alvi appealed to the people to be very careful as “the new wave of Corona is more deadly than before and is spreading very fast.”

Dr. Arif Alvi has said that “the government needs your cooperation once again, all are requested to take precautionary measures.”

During the meeting, Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Measures briefed the President and said that the spread of coronavirus in the country is becoming alarming day by day.

Federal Minister Asad Omar has said that the current epidemic is more deadly than ever and it is spreading very fast and there is a significant increase in cases of coronavirus.

Umar further said that the supply of oxygen in hospitals is now under pressure due to the increasing demand for oxygen.

Federal Minister went on to say that “action has also been directed against those who do not comply with the SOPs. At present, some more restrictions have been imposed and it is hoped that the results will be positive.”

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the process of consultation with the provincial governments on the implementation of SOP and sanctions has been ensured.

Pakistan Reports Highest Single-Day Death Toll Since COVID-19 Pandemic Began:

On Saturday, Pakistan has reported the highest single-day death toll, reaching 157 deaths in the country ever since the pandemic began.

Earlier, the highest death toll was reported on June 20th, 2020 with 153 deaths in 24 hours due to the deadly coronavirus.

As per the details, the total death tally has reached 16,999 in Pakistan. In the past 24 hours, the most deaths were reported in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan’s national positivity ratio has increased to 11.27% on Saturday.

As many as 52,402 samples were tested, out of those 5,908 turned out to be positive.

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 790,016 with 285,542 reported in Punjab, 276,670 in Sindh, 112,140 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 72,613 in Islamabad, 21,477 in Balochistan, 16,327 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 5,247 in Gilgit Baltistan.