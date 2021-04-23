No Military Solution To Afghan Issues, Says FM After Tripartite Conference

Adsense 300×250

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi appreciated Turkey’s role after the tripartite foreign ministers’ meeting in Turkey and said that there is no military solution to the Afghan issues, the only way is comprehensive dialogue.

Addressing a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after the tripartite meeting with Turkish and Afghan foreign ministers in Istanbul, the Foreign Minister said that he was in a tripartite meeting today. It is a great pleasure to participate. I think it is very important to hold a tripartite meeting at this important juncture in the Afghan peace process.

He said that we should use this forum to hold a conference not only at the ministerial level but also at the summit level.

“Today, in this tripartite meeting, we also discussed issues at a high level. In the case of inter-Afghan talks, Afghans have a unique opportunity. They should all work together to make the talks fruitful,” he said. ۔

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that there is no military solution to the Afghan problem, the only way is comprehensive and comprehensive dialogue, that is why we repeatedly call the Taliban for dialogue because it is a matter of their future which they have to decide for themselves.

The Foreign Minister said that the heaviest price of instability in Afghanistan has been paid by Pakistan after the people there. We had to bear the highest loss of life and property.

“A peaceful Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s interest. I am glad that despite the postponement of the conference, you convened this important meeting and today we had a lively discussion on the Afghan peace process,” he said.

“Today we also discussed the development of regional ties, we also discussed the issue of economic cooperation, illegal migration and how illegal migration can be effectively controlled through joint efforts,” he said. Is.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that our decision to hold a joint press conference is also a sign of unity in our thinking, peace in Afghanistan will promote ties in the region.

Online meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister

After the tripartite meeting in Istanbul, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar via video link and discussed bilateral relations, the Afghan peace process, the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghan soil. Discussed later situations.

According to the Foreign Office, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Afghanistan is not only a neighbour of Pakistan but we are bound by the same religious, cultural and historical values, we have many interests and challenges in common.

The two Foreign Ministers appreciated Turkey’s role in convening a tripartite meeting on the situation in Afghanistan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that in order to end the four-decade-long tug-of-war in Afghanistan and successfully complete the peace process, all parties must take the path of comprehensive, serious and fruitful dialogue.

“I expect that when the Istanbul Conference will convene again, all parties will attend. Pakistan is committed to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Afghanistan in multilateral fields,” he said.

The Foreign Minister stressed the need to activate the APAPS mechanism to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields and said that the establishment of peace in Afghanistan would boost economic activities and connectivity in the region.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed issues of mutual interest, including the release of prisoners, visa issues, and CASA-1000, and the Foreign Minister invited his Afghan counterpart to visit Pakistan, which he gratefully accepted.