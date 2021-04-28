Adsense 300×250

One policeman was martyred while eight others got severely injured in a bomb blast in Chaman’s Qilla Abdullah Bazaar on Wednesday.

According to the details, the deceased and injured have been shifted to the Qilla Abdullah Civil Hospital.

Police officials said that a remote-controlled explosive device planted on a motorcycle went off near a police van. Whereas as soon as the incident was reported, a heavy contingent of police personnel reached the scene of the blast and cordoned it off to collect evidence.

Moreover a bomb disposal squad has been called in with a search operation launched in the area.

It may be recalled that in March this year, at least three people were killed and 13 others injured as a bomb attached to a motorcycle exploded in front of the Levies Lines in Chaman.

“It was an improvised explosive device attached to a motorcycle which targeted a police vehicle carrying the SHO of Saddar police station,” said Qila Abdullah’s deputy commissioner by phone.

He said that the bomb was detonated using a remote control device when police vehicles reached near the Levies Lines.