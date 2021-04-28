Adsense 970×250

One killed, several injured in Chaman blast

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

28th Apr, 2021. 03:22 pm
Adsense 300×600
Chaman Blast
Adsense 300×250

One policeman was martyred while eight others got severely injured in a bomb blast in Chaman’s Qilla Abdullah Bazaar on Wednesday.

According to the details, the deceased and injured have been shifted to the Qilla Abdullah Civil Hospital.

Police officials said that a remote-controlled explosive device planted on a motorcycle went off near a police van. Whereas as soon as the incident was reported, a heavy contingent of police personnel reached the scene of the blast and cordoned it off to collect evidence.

Moreover a bomb disposal squad has been called in with a search operation launched in the area.

It may be recalled that in March this year, at least three people were killed and 13 others injured as a bomb attached to a motorcycle exploded in front of the Levies Lines in Chaman.

“It was an improvised explosive device attached to a motorcycle which targeted a police vehicle carrying the SHO of Saddar police station,” said Qila Abdullah’s deputy commissioner by phone.

He said that the bomb was detonated using a remote control device when police vehicles reached near the Levies Lines.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

PM
20 seconds ago
‘PTI Govt. is fully focusing on the uplift of Balochistan,’ says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that his government is fully...
Muhammad Rizwan
15 mins ago
Mohammad Rizwan makes his first entry in top 10 ICC T20I Player Rankings

Pakistan Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan made his first entry in the top...
Gauahar Khan Glammed up in Ramadan in her Blue chanderi kurta set
21 mins ago
Gauahar Khan channels Ramadan 2021 vibes in latest pictures

Indian model and actress Gauahar Khan flooded the Internet with pictures from...
27 mins ago
Prince Harry’s cheeky remark to Prince William over Kate Middleton proposal

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex is thought to have encouraged Prince William...
34 mins ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton to celebrate 10th wedding anniversary this Thursday

Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate their tenth anniversary on Thursday. But...
Katrina Kaif
41 mins ago
Katrina Kaif spreads awareness about wearing double mask

Amid the surge in the novel coronavirus cases in India, Bollywood Actress...

Recent News

PM
20 seconds ago
‘PTI Govt. is fully focusing on the uplift of Balochistan,’ says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that his government is fully...
Muhammad Rizwan
15 mins ago
Mohammad Rizwan makes his first entry in top 10 ICC T20I Player Rankings

Pakistan Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan made his first entry in the top...
Gauahar Khan Glammed up in Ramadan in her Blue chanderi kurta set
21 mins ago
Gauahar Khan channels Ramadan 2021 vibes in latest pictures

Indian model and actress Gauahar Khan flooded the Internet with pictures from...
27 mins ago
Prince Harry’s cheeky remark to Prince William over Kate Middleton proposal

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex is thought to have encouraged Prince William...