Orange Line Metro To Continue Operations with strict adherence to SOPs

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) has on Monday announced that the services of the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train will be continued from Tuesday, April 27 at 6:00 am.

Orange Line Metro Train has been permitted to continue its normal services from tomorrow with strict implementation of COVID-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to GM Operations PMTA, the train will not stop at Bandar Road and Salauddin metro stations till further announcement.

Note that Orange Line, Metro and Speedo bus services had discontinued their operations on the 29th of March following the ongoing third wave of the novel Coronavirus.

Moreover, the police on Monday fined as many as 1,83000 drivers for not wearing face masks in Lahore.

Earlier, the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had inaugurated Orange Line Metro Train project in Lahore.