Our Allies Don’t Want To Oust Imran Khan And Buzdar: Bilawal

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

30th Apr, 2021. 06:21 pm
The PPP chairman termed the victory in the NA-249 constituency of Karachi as historic and said that PML-N wants to compete with the PPP instead of PTI and they do not want to oust Imran Khan and Buzdar.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the people have proved once again that by winning this by-election, the people of Pakistan are not with this government, the people of Pakistan are with us and stand with the opposition.

He said that the people of Pakistan have again defeated the PTI and the people of Karachi have sent a clear message to this puppet, incompetent and inefficient government that this selected government has been rejected by the people of Karachi.

Evidence of a new direction in Pakistan’s politics is that Pakistan’s politics seems to be moving towards democratic forces, Bilawal added.

Asked about the PML-N’s allegations of alleged rigging in NA-249, the PPP chairman said such allegations were unfortunate, adding that no one could prove that the PPP had rigged and If anyone is making an accusation, he must prove it.

Note that Abdul Qadir Mandokhel of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has secured victory in the NA-249 by-election held on Thursday in the city’s District West.

PPP’s Abdul Qadir Mandokhel bagged 16,156 votes to win the seat, followed by PML-N’s Miftah Ismail who secured 15,473. While Nazir Ahmed of outlawed TLP trailed on the third position by receiving 11,125 votes.

PSP’s Mustafa Kamal acquire only 9,227 votes, followed by PTI’s Amjad Afridi with 8,922 votes and MQM-P’s Muhammed Mursaleen with 7,511 votes.

Both parties had claimed victory for their candidates mid-way into counting, capturing the attention of audiences awaiting results.

The PML-N blamed PPP for attempting to rig the result, saying they would not accept the result without challenging the Election Commission.

The Vice President of PML-N Maryam Nawaz said that the election had been stolen from her party. Adding that, “The Election Commission should have withheld the results of this controversial election.”

She claimed that this seat will return to PML-N soon. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) assured that all complaints will be heard in light of the law and if any evidence of irregularity is found, strict action will be taken.

