Outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan seeks removal of ban

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 03:44 pm
Saad Hussain Rizvi
The proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has approached Ministry of Interior to lift the ban imposed on the outfit imposed by the government.

As per the reports, the leaders of TLP have filed a petition seeking review of the ban and have also approached interior ministry in this regard.

Back on April 15, the federal government banned the TLP after its supporters staged violent protests across the country after the arrest of their leader Saad Hussain Rizvi.

A notification declaring TLP as a proscribed organisation was issued by the Ministry of Interior shortly after the federal cabinet approved a summary to ban the party.

Addressing a press conference on April 21, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed during his media briefing on April 21, said that the ban on the party was not being reversed.

However, he added, it has 30 days to file an appeal against the government’s decision of banning it with the Ministry of Interior, after which a committee will be formed to decide the case.

