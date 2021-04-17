Adsense 300×250

Wedding hall owners have announced to open halls themselves in Karachi from the 15th of Ramadan.

Chairman All Pakistan Caterers, Decorators Association, Qaisar Sheikh has announced this while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

Qaisar Sheikh told the media that during the third wave, Sindh has reported less coronavirus cases compared to other provinces.

“Karachi witnessed downward Covid-19 trend during third wave and situation here in Sindh especially in the port city is better as compared to other cities of the country,” he noted.

Sheikh further added that the owners will open marriage halls by themselves from the 15th of Ramadan.

Rana Raees, President of Marriage Halls Association, said the government banned wedding halls despite complete compliance of SOPs by hall owners.

He announced all owners will open marriage halls from April 28 (15th Ramadan).

Note that under the new restrictions, the provincial government has banned indoor and outdoor wedding events in Sindh.

Coronavirus: Death Toll Crosses 16,000 Mark In Pakistan

The death toll related to coronavirus has crossed the 16,000 mark in Pakistan.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,976 new Covid-19 cases have been reported while 112 patients have passed away in the last 24 hours.

The death toll reached 16,094 while the number of cases increased to 750,158 so far.

Over 65,279 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. Furthermore, 654,956 patients have recovered whereas 4,149 are in serious condition.

There are 271,524 cases of coronavirus in Sindh, 264,010 in Punjab, 104,480 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 68,906 in Islamabad, 20,760 in Balochistan, 15,304 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,174 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

So far, 7,333 patients have died in Punjab, 4,544 in Sindh, 2,832 in KP, 631 in Islamabad, 428 in Azad Kashmir, 223 in Balochistan, and 103 in GB.