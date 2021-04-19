Adsense 970×250

‘Oxygen supply capacity in Pakistan is now under stress,’ Asad Umar

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 01:03 pm
Asad Umar
Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday revealed that Oxygen supply capacity in the country is now under stress.

According to the details Asad Umar, who is also the Chief of the National Command and Operations (NCOC), took to Twitter and said that Pakistan is witnessing some of the worst numbers in terms of coronavirus cases since the pandemic started.

He also said that neighbor countries of Pakistan are facing severe crisis due the novel coronavirus.

Asad Umar wrote:

Global covid cases exceeding 750,000 per day and deaths more than 13,000. We are seeing some of the worst numbers since covid started. Our neighborhood in severe crises. Daily deaths in iran more than 300 and India more than 1600. Need for safety precautions greater than ever

Asad Umar in another tweet said that the hospital fill up across the country is continuing to grow, whereas oxygen supply capacity in the country is now under stress.

He said that the implementation of health protocols remains low in Pakistan, adding that by not following SOPs, the nation is making a huge mistake.

He wrote:

Hospital fill up continuing to grow. Critical care patients now above 4500, which is 30% higher than peak in june last year. Oxygen supply capacity in the country is now under stress. Sop compliance remains low. We are making a huge mistake by not following sop’s

