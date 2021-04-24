Adsense 970×250

Pakistan Army services will be provided at the request of the provincial government: NCOC

Web DeskWeb Editor

24th Apr, 2021. 04:32 pm
Adsense 300×600
Adsense 300×250

A meeting of the NCOC has been held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Asad Umar on Saturday in which it has been decided to extend the ban on inter-provincial transport till Saturday, May 17.

It has been decided at the meeting that lockdown could be imposed if the situation persists in high rate cities, the purpose of a lockdown is to control the spread of the epidemic through the application of SOPs.

Briefing about the availability of healthcare facilities and oxygen during the meeting, Asad Umar said that strict monitoring was being carried out to ensure oxygen supply.

NDMA has so far provided 2811 oxygen beds, 431 ventilators, and 1196 oxygen cylinders. Moreover, 500,000 SinoPharm Corona vaccines would reach Pakistan today by a special aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force.

On the other hand, it has been decided at the NCOC meeting that the services of Rangers, Pakistan Army, and FC would be provided at the request of the provincial government.

Earlier today, a high-level meeting on the third wave of coronavirus and implementation of SOPs was held at the Governor House on Saturday under the chairmanship of President Dr. Arif Alvi.

The President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi has said that “You can save the lives of your loved ones and compatriots by taking only a few precautions.”

During the meeting, President Alvi appealed to the people to be very careful as “the new wave of Corona is more deadly than before and is spreading very fast.”

Dr. Arif Alvi has said that “the government needs your cooperation once again, all are requested to take precautionary measures.”

During the meeting, Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Measures briefed the President and said that the spread of coronavirus in the country is becoming alarming day by day.

Federal Minister Asad Omar has said that the current epidemic is more deadly than ever and it is spreading very fast and there is a significant increase in cases of coronavirus.

Umar further said that the supply of oxygen in hospitals is now under pressure due to the increasing demand for oxygen.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Pakistan Canada Flight Ban
1 min ago
Pakistan Asks Canada To Reconsider Decision Of Flights’ Suspension

Pakistan has asked the Canadian government for reconsidering its decision of suspending...
Fawad Chaudhry
19 mins ago
COVID-19: Fawad Chaudhry warns of a complete lockdown if the situation worsens

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has on Saturday appealed to...
QUETTA Blast Serena Hotel
1 hour ago
Quetta Blast: Suicide bombing attacker was a foreign national, says police

The recent Serena Hotel blast in Quetta has made development as the...
Falak Shabir
2 hours ago
Singer Falak Shabir says, “Exams For 2021 Will Surely Be Cancelled”

Singer Falak Shabir, who is the husband of showbiz actress Sarah Khan,...
Kangana Ranaut
3 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut commends Pakistan for worrying about its neighbours

Bollywood's acclaimed actress Kangana Ranaut, who usually lands into hot waters after...
UAE to India Travel
3 hours ago
UAE sheds light on travel-to-India rules

Flights between the two countries will not be suspended and travel from...

Recent News

Pakistan Canada Flight Ban
1 min ago
Pakistan Asks Canada To Reconsider Decision Of Flights’ Suspension

Pakistan has asked the Canadian government for reconsidering its decision of suspending...
Fawad Chaudhry
19 mins ago
COVID-19: Fawad Chaudhry warns of a complete lockdown if the situation worsens

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has on Saturday appealed to...
QUETTA Blast Serena Hotel
1 hour ago
Quetta Blast: Suicide bombing attacker was a foreign national, says police

The recent Serena Hotel blast in Quetta has made development as the...
Falak Shabir
2 hours ago
Singer Falak Shabir says, “Exams For 2021 Will Surely Be Cancelled”

Singer Falak Shabir, who is the husband of showbiz actress Sarah Khan,...