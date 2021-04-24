Adsense 300×250

A meeting of the NCOC has been held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Asad Umar on Saturday in which it has been decided to extend the ban on inter-provincial transport till Saturday, May 17.

It has been decided at the meeting that lockdown could be imposed if the situation persists in high rate cities, the purpose of a lockdown is to control the spread of the epidemic through the application of SOPs.

Briefing about the availability of healthcare facilities and oxygen during the meeting, Asad Umar said that strict monitoring was being carried out to ensure oxygen supply.

NDMA has so far provided 2811 oxygen beds, 431 ventilators, and 1196 oxygen cylinders. Moreover, 500,000 SinoPharm Corona vaccines would reach Pakistan today by a special aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force.

On the other hand, it has been decided at the NCOC meeting that the services of Rangers, Pakistan Army, and FC would be provided at the request of the provincial government.

Earlier today, a high-level meeting on the third wave of coronavirus and implementation of SOPs was held at the Governor House on Saturday under the chairmanship of President Dr. Arif Alvi.

The President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi has said that “You can save the lives of your loved ones and compatriots by taking only a few precautions.”

During the meeting, President Alvi appealed to the people to be very careful as “the new wave of Corona is more deadly than before and is spreading very fast.”

Dr. Arif Alvi has said that “the government needs your cooperation once again, all are requested to take precautionary measures.”

During the meeting, Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Measures briefed the President and said that the spread of coronavirus in the country is becoming alarming day by day.

Federal Minister Asad Omar has said that the current epidemic is more deadly than ever and it is spreading very fast and there is a significant increase in cases of coronavirus.

Umar further said that the supply of oxygen in hospitals is now under pressure due to the increasing demand for oxygen.