Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has on Monday (today) said that Pakistan Army will never step back when it comes to the security of our nation.

Babar Iftikhar is holding a press conference on the current situation of the novel Coronavirus across the country.

“To help the civil government and assist law enforcement agencies is the primary purpose of deployment of troops [to battle coronavirus],” said the DG ISPR.

He further added, “The people’s confidence (in the army) is the Pakistan Army’s asset.”

“In these pressing times, the army would do everything in its power to safeguard the people’s health in every nook and corner of the country,” Iftikhar added.

Commenting over the current pandemic situation, he said Army has been called in under Article 245 of the Constitution to assist civil administration and law enforcement agencies to prevent the spread of the deadly pandemic.

He said, “A brigadier level officer will head the army troops at divisional level, while an officer with the rank of Lt Colonel will serve at the district level.”

DG ISPR said Pakistan Army will not claim any kind of internal security allowance for its services in containing the contagion.

Major General Babar Iftikhar said, “75 per cent of oxygen has been reserved for the health sector and if the situation aggravates the oxygen meant for the industrial sector will also be diverted to hospitals to save lives.”

“There are around 90,000 active Covid cases in Pakistan, while the positivity ratio of these cases is higher than five% in 51 cities.”

“The ventilator occupancy has reached 90% in some of the cities. He said so far 17,187 people have died of Covid-19,” he added.

He called for collective responsibilities of observing Standard Operating Procedure like wearing a face mask and maintaining social distance to avoid the spread of the virus.

Babar Iftikhar said by strict compliance of SOPs at homes and mosques, during Ramadan, we can help one another in this critical time.