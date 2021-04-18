Adsense 970×250

Pakistan FM discusses afghan peace process with Hanif Atmar

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 02:30 pm
Pakistan
On Sunday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan is committed to continue its conciliatory assistance to make Afghanistan peaceful and stable.

The Foreign Minister expressed hope that the “Istanbul Process” will help make the Doha Agreement fruitful in the pursuit of lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Appreciating Pakistan’s continued diplomatic, political and moral support in making the Afghan peace process fruitful, the Afghan foreign minister thanked Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pakistani leadership.

Both the Foreign Ministers agreed to meet in Istanbul.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also invited Afghan Foreign Minister to Islamabad after Istanbul Process meeting.

Qureshi also thanked his Afghan counterpart Atmar over the telephone.

Earlier Shah Mahmood Qureshi assured that welfare and resolution of the problems being faced by expatriate Pakistanis was among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

He said it is a matter of pleasure that a huge number of Pakistanis are residing in the UAE and are playing a positive role in the development and progress of the country.

Qureshi stated that the aim of his visit to the UAE was to promote trade relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates in multiple fields.

