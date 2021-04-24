Adsense 970×250

Pakistan Gets More 500,000 Sinopharm Vaccine doses From China

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

24th Apr, 2021. 11:55 pm
Pakistan China Sinopharm vaccine
Three special PIA aircrafts have on Saturday reached Beijing to bring a million COVID-19 vaccines to fight the surge against the pandemic across Pakistan. 

The special plane carrying the vaccine arrived at Islamabad’s Nur Khan Airbase. This was the eighth Covid-19 vaccine consignment that arrived from China.

Earlier, China had presented 1.5 million vaccine doses to Islamabad.

On Thursday Pakistan had accepted another cargo of 500,000 doses of a SinoVac coronavirus vaccine from China.

Pakistan on April 18 had reached an agreement for the procurement of China’s CoronaVac vaccine.

CoronaVac comprises two doses and stored at minus-two to eight degree Celsius temperature, sources said.

Out of two million doses from China, Pakistan has so far received 1.5 million vaccines of Sinopharm and 500,000 jabs of Sinovac.

Previously, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had approved the Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19 for people over 60 years of age.

The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) had said that the Sinopharm vaccine was being administered to people up to the age of 60 years, however, it would now be used to inoculate citizens above 60 years of age too.

The body had also allowed China’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine for inoculations to register health workers over 60 years.

