Pakistan: Govt. Announces 5-Day Eid-Ul-Fitr Holidays From May 13 to 17

The Interior Ministry has on Monday announced five-day public holidays in Pakistan on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

A notification has been issued in this regard which states that the Eid-Ul-Fitr will mark public holidays in Pakistan from 13th May to 17th May 2021 (Thursday, Friday Saturday, Sunday and Monday).

The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) has also advised the government to declare Eid holidays from May 10 to May 16 owing to the widespread increase in coronavirus cases across the country.

Sources said that the suggestion for week-long holidays has been sent to the Ministry of Interior. The ministry will make a decision and then send its proposal to the federal cabinet for the final decision.

On the other hand, the Sindh government announced to close of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities amidst a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases.

* گڈز ٹرانسپورٹ اور انڈسٹریز کھلی رہیں گی، لیکن ایس او پیز کی پیروی کی جائے، وزیراعلیٰ سندھ — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) April 26, 2021

“All schools, colleges & universities shall also remain closed due to the rising number of #COVID19 cases,” Murtaza Wahab confirmed in a Twitter statement.

He said 20% attendance will be allowed in government offices.

Shopping centres will be permitted to run until 6 pm. However, the chief minister said the government could reconsider closing down all markets if Covid-19 infections continue to climb.

* دفاتر میں پبلک کا آنا بند، سندھ ٹاسک فورس اجلاس میں فیصلہ — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) April 26, 2021

“I wish people were actually following SOPs and had been wearing MASKS. Situation is very alarming & Govt may have no other option but to take stricter decisions if people dont act responsibly,” Murtaza Wahab wrote on Twitter.