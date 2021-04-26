Adsense 970×250

Pakistan: Govt. Announces 5-Day Eid-Ul-Fitr Holidays From May 13 to 17

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 07:59 pm
Adsense 300×600
Eid-Ul-fitr holidays in Pakistan
Adsense 300×250

The Interior Ministry has on Monday announced five-day public holidays in Pakistan on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

A notification has been issued in this regard which states that the Eid-Ul-Fitr will mark public holidays in Pakistan from 13th May to 17th May 2021 (Thursday, Friday Saturday, Sunday and Monday).

Eid-Ul-Fitr holidays notification

The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) has also advised the government to declare Eid holidays from May 10 to May 16 owing to the widespread increase in coronavirus cases across the country.

Sources said that the suggestion for week-long holidays has been sent to the Ministry of Interior. The ministry will make a decision and then send its proposal to the federal cabinet for the final decision.

On the other hand, the Sindh government announced to close of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities amidst a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases.

“All schools, colleges & universities shall also remain closed due to the rising number of #COVID19 cases,” Murtaza Wahab confirmed in a Twitter statement.

He said 20% attendance will be allowed in government offices.  

Shopping centres will be permitted to run until 6 pm. However, the chief minister said the government could reconsider closing down all markets if Covid-19 infections continue to climb.

“I wish people were actually following SOPs and had been wearing MASKS. Situation is very alarming & Govt may have no other option but to take stricter decisions if people dont act responsibly,” Murtaza Wahab wrote on Twitter.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

IPL: Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson & Andrew Tye leave amid Covid-19 concerns
40 mins ago
IPL: Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson & Andrew Tye leave amid Covid-19 concerns

Indian Baller Ravichandran Ashwin, 34, also said he was taking a break...
DG-ISPR Babar Iftikhar
1 hour ago
“Pakistan Army Would Do Anything To Safeguard People’s Health”: DG ISPR

Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has on...
Nadal followed with 4-2 in the opening, but recovered, breaking twice to catch him.
2 hours ago
Rafael Nadal wins 12th Barcelona open title against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas

Nadal followed with 4-2 in the opening, but recovered, breaking twice to...
Stuttgart Open: World number one Ashleigh Barty defeats Aryna Sabalenka in final
2 hours ago
Stuttgart Open: World number one Ashleigh Barty defeats Aryna Sabalenka in final

Ashleigh Barty is an Australian professional tennis player and former cricketer. The...
Cricket first sport to announce qualifiers for Commonwealth Games
2 hours ago
Cricket First Sport To Announce or Commonwealth Games

Cricket is the first discipline to announce qualification teams for the Birmingham...
youtube down globally
2 hours ago
YouTube Faces Global Outage; Users Panic

Popular video streaming platform YouTube went down globally as several users faced...

Recent News

Shanaya Katwe
11 mins ago
Indian Actress Arrested For Murdering Her Brother

Police in Haboli, Karnataka, arrested actress Shanaya Katwe on charges of murdering...
Mehwish Hayat
17 mins ago
What is Mehwish Hayat truly disturbed by?

Leading Pakistani actress and the ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ medalist, Mehwish Hayat said in a...
Koena Mitra
24 mins ago
Koena Mitra Talks About Her Plastic Surgery

Bollywood actress and model Koena Mitra has finally spoken out on rumors...
IPL: Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson & Andrew Tye leave amid Covid-19 concerns
40 mins ago
IPL: Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson & Andrew Tye leave amid Covid-19 concerns

Indian Baller Ravichandran Ashwin, 34, also said he was taking a break...