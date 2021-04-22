Adsense 970×250

Pakistan is all set to acquire 100,000 doses of mRNA Covid-19 vaccine

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

22nd Apr, 2021. 12:45 pm
Adsense 300×600
covid
Adsense 300×250

The government of Pakistan is ready to acquire 100,000 vaccination doses of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine of Pfizer BioNtech through COVAX by June 2021.

According to the reports, Pakistan has installed the Ultra Cold Chain (UCC) Refrigerators in Islamabad and all the federating units, officials said.

An official of the National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (NHS, R&C) said,

“COVAX has assured us of providing at least 100,000 doses of mRNA vaccine of Pfizer BioNtech by June this year. On their assurance, we have acquired and installed 23 Ultra Cold Chain (UCC) Refrigerators throughout Pakistan.”

Pfizer vaccine has an approximate life of six months when stored at minus-75C (minus-103F), which becomes the major challenge for many countries around the world of storing these vaccines but officials in Pakistan said they had already taken care of the storage issue by installing 23 Ultra Cold Chain freezers at 16 locations across Pakistan.

“These Ultra Cold Chain Refrigerators along with special air conditioners from China had arrived at Karachi Port several weeks back and now they are fully functional. These special refrigerators would be used to store the Pfizer BioNtech and other vaccines in the future”, the official added.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Turkey Officially Removed By Biden's Pentagon From F-35 Program
4 mins ago
Turkey Officially Removed By Biden’s Pentagon From F-35 Program

A Pentagon official says the United States has officially informed Ankara about...
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute "Pakistani Spy Pigeon"
43 mins ago
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute “Pakistani Spy Pigeon”

A case has been registered against a 'suspected Pakistani spy pigeon' caught...
PIA vaccinated cabin crew
46 mins ago
PIA All Set To Fly With Vaccinated Pilots, Cabin & Cockpit Crew

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to become the first airline...
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?
60 mins ago
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?

Learning a foreign language is a fun experience and has positive effects...
Jannat Mirza Instagram
1 hour ago
Jannat Mirza Makes Shocking Revelations About Her Mental Health

Famed TikTok star Jannat Mirza, who has gained quite a prompt popularity...
Sana Fakhar transformation
1 hour ago
Sana Fakhar’s transformation is truly an impressive & inspirational feat

Actress Sana Fakhar, who used to play roles in old Pakistani films...

Recent News

Turkey Officially Removed By Biden's Pentagon From F-35 Program
4 mins ago
Turkey Officially Removed By Biden’s Pentagon From F-35 Program

A Pentagon official says the United States has officially informed Ankara about...
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute "Pakistani Spy Pigeon"
43 mins ago
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute “Pakistani Spy Pigeon”

A case has been registered against a 'suspected Pakistani spy pigeon' caught...
PIA vaccinated cabin crew
46 mins ago
PIA All Set To Fly With Vaccinated Pilots, Cabin & Cockpit Crew

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to become the first airline...
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?
60 mins ago
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?

Learning a foreign language is a fun experience and has positive effects...