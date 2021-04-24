Pakistan is on the verge of severe oxygen crisis, warns producers

Adsense 300×250

The Pakistani oxygen distributors have warned the authorities of an acute gas crisis in the country as the third wave of COVID-19 wreaks havoc.

They claimed in a joint statement that they are currently producing oxygen at full potential and that if coronavirus cases begin to increase, the situation could become comparable to that of India.

” We are currently producing the gas at our maximum capacity and the continued supply of oxygen to industries could affect the health sector.”

They said that the domestic production of oxygen is mostly allocated to the health sector and that if all plants produce oxygen at maximum capacity, they would be able to meet the needs of the health sector.

They have also demanded an uninterrupted electricity supply for the plants for oxygen production.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had revealed that the Oxygen supply capacity in the country is now under stress.

According to the details Asad Umar, who is also the Chief of the National Command and Operations (NCOC), took to Twitter and said that Pakistan is witnessing some of the worst numbers in terms of coronavirus cases since the pandemic started.

He also said that neighboring countries of Pakistan are facing severe crises due to the novel coronavirus.

Asad Umar wrote:

Global covid cases exceeding 750,000 per day and deaths more than 13,000. We are seeing some of the worst numbers since covid started. Our neighborhood in severe crises. Daily deaths in Iran more than 300 and India more than 1600. Need for safety precautions greater than ever.

Global covid cases exceeding 750,000 per day and deaths more than 13,000. We are seeing some of the worst numbers since covid started. Our neighborhood in severe crises. Daily deaths in iran more than 300 and India more than 1600. Need for safety precautions greater than ever — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 19, 2021

Asad Umar in another tweet said that the hospital fill up across the country is continuing to grow, whereas oxygen supply capacity in the country is now under stress.

He said that the implementation of health protocols remains low in Pakistan, adding that by not following SOPs, the nation is making a huge mistake.

He wrote:

Hospital fill up continuing to grow. Critical care patients now above 4500, which is 30% higher than peak in june last year. Oxygen supply capacity in the country is now under stress. Sop compliance remains low. We are making a huge mistake by not following sop’s