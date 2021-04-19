Adsense 300×250

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Islamabad never avoided talks with its neighbors, including New Delhi.

According to the details, while speaking at a news conference in Dubai, he said both India and Pakistan will have to think about their bilateral ties.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan cannot ignore the Kashmir issue, adding that Islamabad is ready to talk with India if it takes back its steps of August 5.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan desires peace in the region as with peace the economy will begin to improve and more economic opportunities will be created.

Foreign Minister welcomed the UAE’s mediation in resolving Pakistan’s issues with India.

“We welcome third-party facilitation but no matter what friends say, the initiative has to be indigenous,” he added.

The Foreign Minister said his visit to United Arab Emirates will strengthen existing bilateral ties between the two countries and he will hold a meeting with his counterpart today.

He said the government wants to give the right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis and it is consulting with other political parties on the issue.