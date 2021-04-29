Adsense 970×250

Pakistan: NCOC announces six-day Eid-Ul-Fitr holidays from May 10-15

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 05:15 pm
NCOC announces six-day holidays
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has on Thursday announced six-day Eid holidays in Pakistan amidst the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and also suggested everyone to stay at home.

A meeting of NCOC took place by Asad Umar in the chair and it reviewed oxygen supplies in the country, the COVID-19 vaccination process, Eid policy and restrictions on international flights.

The Eid holidays will be observed from 10-15 May and all tourism spots, public parks, and small bazaars to remain closed.

A notification by the official body has been issued. Other than essential services all shops, businesses and markets will remain shut during the Eid holidays, the notification read.

On the other hand, bakeries, fruit and vegetable shops, grocery, medical stores, vaccination centres will remain open during the holidays.

The guidelines for Youm-e-Ali (RA), Aitekaf, Shabe-e-Qadr would be issued on May 01.

The NCOC also permitted to import of oxygen and its cylinders in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the country. The country would import 6,000 metric tons of oxygen and 5,000 cylinders.

The decision-making body on the COVID situation also intended to reduce international flights to Pakistan from May 5 to May 20.

Earlier, the NCOC had advised the government to declare Eid holidays from May 10 to May 16 owing to the rampant increase in coronavirus cases across the country.

Also, the body had decided to extend the countrywide ban until April 13 amid the third wave of coronavirus.

In light of the decision, partial restrictions remained on educational institutions in the more affected areas, with limited business hours.

The statement further added that consultations on coronavirus restrictions and other issues during Ramadan will be held on Monday, April 12.

The NCOC had clarified that a large quantity of vaccines is expected to arrive in Pakistan after Eid.

