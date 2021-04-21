‘Pakistan offers unique opportunities for tourism,’ says PM Imran

Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that tourism industry has a big potential to provide employment to people, adding that, ‘We have not yet fully benefited from the Northern areas.’

According to the details, these views were expressed by the Prime Minister while addressing a ceremony related to restoration of roads in Peshawar.

Imran Khan said that only developed and progressed society can improve its infrastructure and economy. He added that the Pakistan offers unique opportunities for tourism, the northern region is a great blessing for Pakistan, but unfortunately the past governments neglected the tourism industry in the country.

Imran Khan also urged the masses to strictly implement coronavirus health protocols to stay safe during the lethal third wave of coronavirus. He said that Pakistan soon will be declared corona free country if the nation cooperates in implementing SOPs.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid foundation stone of Jalozai Housing Scheme for low-income people in Nowshera.

While addressing the event, Imran Khan said that the, ‘government is constructing houses and flats on the government land to provide low cost units to the people, and for this scheme; we have registered the people and providing a subsidy of three hundred thousand rupees on each housing unit.’

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that compassion for the poor as well as rule of law was the basic philosophy of the State of Madina, the foundation of which was laid by Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).