Adsense 300×250

As India is bearing a shortage of oxygen supply and patients suffering from COVID-19 are dying waiting for hospital beds.

Hundreds and thousands have died in hospitals in India’s New Delhi amidst low oxygen supplies.

Doctors have taken to social media to beg public authorities to get them resupplied. The government has mobilized to bring oxygen supplies by train, plane and trucks.

However, in order to express solidarity with the neighbouring country, Pakistan has announced to offer relief and support to India, including ventilators, Bi-PAP, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and other related items.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has announced the relief for India saying: “We believe in a policy of Humanity First.”

As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID19, Pakistan has officially offered relief & support to #India, including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital X ray machines, PPEs & other related items. We believe in a policy of #HumanityFirst — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 24, 2021

Furthermore, the concerned authorities of Pakistan and India can work out modalities for quick delivery of the relief items. They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Foreign Office said.

The concerned authorities of #Pakistan and #India can work out modalities for quick delivery of the relief items. They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the #pandemic. 2/2 @MEAIndia @PakinIndia — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 24, 2021

Earlier, the head of Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi has offered its services to help India deal with coronavirus crises.

Faisal Edhi had offered to provide 50 ambulances for coronavirus patients in India as a goodwill gesture.

In his letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he expressed grief over increasing Covid-19 cases and soaring casualties.

He said in the letter that mentions, “We, at the Edhi Foundation, have been closely following the current impact that the Covid-19 crisis has had on the people of India.

“We are very sorry to hear about the exceptionally heavy impact that the pandemic has had on your country, where a tremendous number of people are suffering immensely.”

Faisal Edhi offered the help of “a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services to assist you in addressing, and further circumventing, the current health conditions”.

“Our team consists of emergency medical technicians, office staff, drivers, and supporting staff,” he added.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan and other political leaders expressed solidarity with the people of India during these testing times.

PM Imran Khan tweeted, “I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together.”

I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

Also, #PakistanStandsWithIndia is trending top on Twitter in Pakistan. Celebrities from both neighbouring countries including Kangana Ranaut express gratitude for the love shared and support shown by Pakistan to India in this time of severe crisis.

India – Total COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

India has on Saturday recorded a total of 1,66,10,481 deaths with new 2,624 fatalities during 24 hours.

People across the country are scrambling for life-saving oxygen supplies, while patients lay dying outside hospitals. There is a shortage of life-saving medicines and hospital beds too.