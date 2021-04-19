Pakistan Put A Ban On Travellers from India Amid New Variant

Adsense 300×250

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has banned the entry of passengers from India to Pakistan due to a record increase in cases of coronavirus.

A meeting of the NCOC was held today under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Privileges Asad Omar, which was also chaired by the National Coordinator of the NCOC.

The participants were briefed on the spread of a new strain of Coronavirus in India.

It is believed that this type of coronavirus has been causing a record increase in the number of daily cases in India since the beginning of April.

After which the NCOC decided to include India in Category C in the list of travel countries for 2 weeks.

According to the decision of the NCOC, the entry of passengers coming to Pakistan from India by air and land has been banned.

The statement further added that a meeting to review the Category C countries will now be held on April 21 in the context of the spread of the new type of Coronavirus in India to other countries.

It may be recalled that in the last five days, more than 200,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India, which has resulted in a shortage of space in hospitals.

A further 273,810 new cases of coronavirus were reported in India on April 19, bringing the total number of cases to more than 15 million.

In addition, the death toll from the global Pamdemic in India rose to 1,78,769 after a further 1,619 deaths.

In addition, due to the deteriorating situation of the coronavirus in India with each passing day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing severe criticism from opposition parties, including the Congress, for holding election rallies in West Bengal.