Ahead of Eid-Al-Fitr 2021 in the month of May, Pakistan Railways intends to run three special trains, according to sources.

Booking for the “Eid Special Trains” will begin in a few days. However, the trains will operate at only 70% capacity due to the ongoing pandemic situation, sources added.

One of the trains will travel from Quetta to Rawalpindi while another will run from Karachi to Peshawar.

Sources also informed that the other train will carry passengers from Karachi to Lahore.

The special trains will be provided with Economy, Business, AC and AC Lower coaches, said sources.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways had announced to resume Chaman passenger train from November 10, 2020, and also released its schedule for informing the travellers.

The passenger train had operated between Chaman to Quetta from November 10 at 8:30 am and returned to its destination from the provincial capital at 2:00 pm.

Previously in October, the Railway department had announced to resume the Mianwali Express passenger train from October 31 that will run between Lahore and Mari Indus en route Sargodha and Mandian.

Also, the Pakistan Railways had unveiled a plan earlier to outsource commercial management of eight passenger trains to the private sector in order to provide better passenger facilitation to the travellers.