Pakistan records 148 deaths from COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Pakistan recorded 148 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the national death tally to 16,600.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the country registered 5,499 more infections during this period after the conduction of 47,301 tests, taking the national toll of confirmed cases to 772,381.

In the last 24 hours, 5,488 more people recovered from the dread virus, after which the total number of recoveries jumped to 672,619.

According to the national dashboard, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 274,196 while 4,559 people have died so far.

In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 patients is 276,535 and 7,664 people have died so far due to the virus. While the total number of patients in Balochistan is 21,127 and the death toll has reached 225.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a total of 108,462 virus patients, with 2,953 deaths, whereas in Azad Kashmir 15,873 people have been infected with the virus and 446 people have died.

In Islamabad, 70,984 people have been infected so far from the virus, whereas 12,704 deaths have been reported since outbreak.

Whereas Gilgit-Baltistan recorded 5,204 cases and 104 deaths so far due to the coronavirus.