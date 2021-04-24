Adsense 300×250

Pakistan has on Saturday (today) extends its sincere condolences as several people in Indonesia have lost their lives after a submarine “KRI Nanggala 402” believed to have sunk which carried almost 53 people.

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry tweeted, “We are deeply saddened at the drowning of Indonesian Submarine KRI Nanggala 402 &loss of precious lives. Our thoughts & prayers are with the govt. & brotherly people of #Indonesia besides families of those who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident.”

We are deeply saddened at the drowning of Indonesian Submarine KRI Nanggala 402 &loss of precious lives.Our thoughts & prayers are with the govt. & brotherly people of #Indonesia besides families of those who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident.@Kemlu_RI@PakinIndonesia — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 24, 2021

The “KRI Nanggala 402” disappeared on Wednesday during exercises off the coast of Bali. However, the submarine is believed to have sunk after Indonesia’s Navy changed the status from “sub miss” to “sub sank” after the wreckage was presented by the naval chief.

According to the details, the hopes faded for the 53 crew members, who were expected to have run out of oxygen early on Saturday and no sign of them has been found.

Six pieces of debris, considered to be from the submarine were presented. It was found about two miles from the spot where the submarine started to dive before it went missing.

The rubble was found floating at a location where the sea is 850 meters, which would make a feasible draining very “difficult.”

Furthermore, around six warships, a helicopter and 400 people have since been linked in the search.

Singapore, India, Australia and Malaysia have sent ships to the area and offered aid.

The German-built submarine had been operating in Indonesia since 1981 and was scheduled to take part in a missile-firing exercise on April 22.

The Indonesian navy currently has five submarines and wants to increase that number to eight by 2024.

Earlier in 2000, a Russian navy submarine sank in the Barents Sea with the loss of all 118 crew.

Most of the Kursk’s crew died immediately but some lasted for several days before strangling.