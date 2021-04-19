Pakistan, UAE Exchange Views On Regional & Global Issues

Adsense 300×250

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets Minister of State HE Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh of UAE during his official visit to the country.

Both the leaders discussed promoting bilateral relations, mutual cooperation between Pakistan and UAE in various sectors. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues.

Met with Minister of State HE Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh of #UAE today & discussed greater cooperation in areas of economy & trade, highlighting the immense investment potential in Pakistan for the UAE, best explored through interactive b2b connect.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), FM Qureshi and HE Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh agreed that immense trade and investment opportunities existed between Pakistan and UAE.

The two also agreed to frequently exchange trade delegations.

The Foreign Minister FM also stressed utilizing avenues of Economic Diplomacy.

Upon his arrival, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had reached the United Arab Emirates on a three-day visit.

During his visit, Qureshi held meetings with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other senior UAE leaders.

The Foreign Minister also talked with local and international media representatives of the UAE and explain Pakistan’s views on various regional and global issues.

It is to be noted that this visit of the Foreign Minister is a continuation of high-level relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

It is hoped that this visit of the Foreign Minister will further strengthen the long-standing fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

Earlier, Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that the Foreign Ministry has decided to recall the diplomats whose complaints have been received in Saudi Arabia.

Qureshi had said that ‘the government do not need such diplomats who failed to address the issues of the Pakistani community.

‘The diplomatic missions should not fail to solve the problems of the overseas community,’ said Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The Foreign Minister had said welfare and resolution of the problems being faced by expatriate Pakistanis are among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

He said it is a matter of pleasure that a huge number of Pakistanis are residing in UAE and are playing a positive role in the development and progress of the country.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the aim of his visit to the UAE is to promote trade relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates in multiple fields.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the environment for investment in Pakistan has become favourable, adding that overseas Pakistanis are an important asset of the country.