Adsense 970×250

#PakistanstandswithIndia Pakistanis express solidarity with Indians

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

24th Apr, 2021. 02:47 pm
Adsense 300×600
#PakistanstandswithIndia Pakistani expresses solidarity with Indians
Adsense 300×250

Pakistani people are praying for Indians as the country faces a lethal wave of covid-19 which has collapsed their health system.

On Saturday, once again, India’s coronavirus infections rose by 346,786 overnight, the health ministry said, setting a new world record for the third consecutive day.

Amid the rising cases, hospitals are begging for oxygen supplies.

Earlier, the head of Edhi Foundation Faisal Edhi has offered their services to help India deal with coronavirus crises.

Faisal Edhi has offered to provide 50 ambulances for coronavirus patients in India as a goodwill gesture.

In his letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he expressed grief over increasing Covid-19 cases and deaths of patients.

He said in the letter that mentions, “We, at the Edhi Foundation, have been closely following the current impact that the Covid-19 crisis has had on the people of India.

“We are very sorry to hear about the exceptionally heavy impact that the pandemic has had on your country, where a tremendous number of people are suffering immensely.”

Faisal Edhi offered the help of “a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services to assist you in addressing, and further circumventing, the current health conditions”.

India surpassed the US record of 297,430 single-day infections anywhere in the world on Thursday, making it the global epicenter of a pandemic that is waning in many other countries.

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday has expressed solidarity with the people of India on behalf of Pakistan.

PM Khan took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote,

“I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood  & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together”

Adsense 300×250

Read More

O A level exam
6 mins ago
IHC Dismisses Petition Demanding Suspension Of A and O level exams

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a writ petition demanding the suspension...
US approves restart of Johnson & Johnson corona jabs
14 mins ago
US approves restart of Johnson & Johnson corona jabs

The US health officials on Friday have given the permission to restart...
Hilary Duff on gearing up for 'How I Met Your Father': 'It’ll be 'legendary'
34 mins ago
Hilary Duff on gearing up for ‘How I Met Your Father’: ‘It’ll be ‘legendary’

Hilary Duff is prepping for her role in the upcoming gender-parallel comedy...
Maryam Nawaz
35 mins ago
Maryam Nawaz cancels Karachi visit to protect people from COVID-19

Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb has informed on Saturday...
NA-249 By-election
1 hour ago
NA-249 By-election: DRO Writes Letter To Commissioner Karachi

For NA-249 by-polls in Karachi, DRO Nadeem Haider has written a letter...
Travel Ban Oman
2 hours ago
Oman imposes travel ban on Pakistan due to COVID-19

Oman has imposed a travel ban on Pakistan. According to details, the...

Recent News

O A level exam
6 mins ago
IHC Dismisses Petition Demanding Suspension Of A and O level exams

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a writ petition demanding the suspension...
US approves restart of Johnson & Johnson corona jabs
14 mins ago
US approves restart of Johnson & Johnson corona jabs

The US health officials on Friday have given the permission to restart...
Hilary Duff on gearing up for 'How I Met Your Father': 'It’ll be 'legendary'
34 mins ago
Hilary Duff on gearing up for ‘How I Met Your Father’: ‘It’ll be ‘legendary’

Hilary Duff is prepping for her role in the upcoming gender-parallel comedy...
Maryam Nawaz
35 mins ago
Maryam Nawaz cancels Karachi visit to protect people from COVID-19

Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb has informed on Saturday...