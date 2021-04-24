PakistanstandswithIndia Pakistanis express solidarity with Indians

Adsense 300×250

Pakistani people are praying for Indians as the country faces a lethal wave of covid-19 which has collapsed their health system.

On Saturday, once again, India’s coronavirus infections rose by 346,786 overnight, the health ministry said, setting a new world record for the third consecutive day.

Amid the rising cases, hospitals are begging for oxygen supplies.

Earlier, the head of Edhi Foundation Faisal Edhi has offered their services to help India deal with coronavirus crises.

Faisal Edhi has offered to provide 50 ambulances for coronavirus patients in India as a goodwill gesture.

In his letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he expressed grief over increasing Covid-19 cases and deaths of patients.

He said in the letter that mentions, “We, at the Edhi Foundation, have been closely following the current impact that the Covid-19 crisis has had on the people of India.

“We are very sorry to hear about the exceptionally heavy impact that the pandemic has had on your country, where a tremendous number of people are suffering immensely.”

Faisal Edhi offered the help of “a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services to assist you in addressing, and further circumventing, the current health conditions”.

India surpassed the US record of 297,430 single-day infections anywhere in the world on Thursday, making it the global epicenter of a pandemic that is waning in many other countries.

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday has expressed solidarity with the people of India on behalf of Pakistan.

PM Khan took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote,

“I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together”