PCAA Extends Travel Restrictions For Category C Passengers Till May 4

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has on Thursday extended the travel restrictions for International passengers arriving from Category C countries till May 04 following the deadly COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

In its official statement on Twitter, the PCAA announces new guidelines for extended travel restrictions for Category C passengers.

Brazil, India, Kenya, Zimbabwe, South Africa and others are among 23 countries included in the Category C. Those coming from countries in the C travel category will have to take earlier permission from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

The restrictions will also be imposed on the Pakistani passport holders, NICOP and POC holders.

However, those coming from countries in the B travel category will have to make sure a negative Covid PCR report at a maximum of 90 hours before boarding, the notification read.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has extended the travel restrictions for International passengers arriving from Category C countries till May 04, 2021.

Pakistan, however, on Sunday has recorded 3,667 new cases, taking the national tally to 626,802.

