PCAA Extends Travel Restrictions For Category C Passengers Till May 4

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 09:40 pm
PCAA extends ban on Category C on international passengers
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has on Thursday extended the travel restrictions for International passengers arriving from Category C countries till May 04 following the deadly COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

In its official statement on Twitter, the PCAA announces new guidelines for extended travel restrictions for Category C passengers.

Brazil, India, Kenya, Zimbabwe, South Africa and others are among 23 countries included in the Category C. Those coming from countries in the C travel category will have to take earlier permission from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

The restrictions will also be imposed on the Pakistani passport holders, NICOP and POC holders.

However, those coming from countries in the B travel category will have to make sure a negative Covid PCR report at a maximum of 90 hours before boarding, the notification read.

Earlier, Pakistan had announced a complete travel ban on inbound travel to Pakistan from Category C countries.

A notification issued by the PCAA on Twitter had announced that the ban will be effective from March 23 till April 5, 2021. The aviation department is taking measure steps to tackle the ongoing third COVID-19 wave across the county.

Also, Pakistan has hindered 12 countries including South Africa, Rwanda and Tanzania to enter travel Pakistan in order to curb the deadly virus spread.

Pakistan, however, on Sunday has recorded 3,667 new cases, taking the national tally to 626,802.

Furthermore, the CAA issued a fresh list of countries categorized into A, B and C and forced a complete ban on travel from 12 countries.

The travel restrictions and a ban on inbound passengers from 12 countries will remain effective from March 23 to April 5.

The Category C countries include Botswana, Brazil, Columbia, Comoros, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.

