PIA All Set To Fly With Vaccinated Pilots, Cabin & Cockpit Crew

More than 250 pilots and flight attendants have been granted COVID-19 vaccines so far.

Moreover, in an official announcement on Twitter, the PIA spokesperson said that the national carrier strictly follows all the virus-related precautionary measures.

On the other hand, CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik has said that the national carrier would be the first carrier in the country to operate with all vaccinated crew ensuring complete protection of our customers.

“PIA considers the health and safety of its passengers, crew and employees as of paramount importance and this initiative shows our commitment to adhering to global health and safety standards,” Arshad Malik said.

“PIA is already taking necessary precautionary measures against COVID-19 and disinfects its aircraft regularly as regulated by the concerned authorities,” he added.

Earlier, PIA had stopped the captain and first officer from fasting during Ramadan.

The national flag carrier PIA has stopped the cabin crew, including the pilot, from fasting during Ramadan.

It had also issued a safety alert for the cabin crew, according to which the captain and first officer should not fast.

A notification had also been issued in this regard which read, “Fasting cabin crew members will not be allowed to go with the flight while fasting. For fasting cabin crew members, it has been made mandatory to inform the administration in advance.”