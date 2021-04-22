Adsense 970×250

PIA All Set To Fly With Vaccinated Pilots, Cabin & Cockpit Crew

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

23rd Apr, 2021. 12:19 am
Adsense 300×600
PIA vaccinated cabin crew
Adsense 300×250

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to become the first airline to fly with all vaccinated cabin and cockpit crew, followed by front line workers for the health and safety of our crew and customers.

PIA, however, strictly adheres to all the prevalent COVID-19 precautionary measures. 

The PIA administration has expedited the process of COVID-19 vaccination of its pilots, flight attendants, cabin and cockpit crew.

More than 250 pilots and flight attendants have been granted COVID-19 vaccines so far.

Moreover, in an official announcement on Twitter, the PIA spokesperson said that the national carrier strictly follows all the virus-related precautionary measures.

On the other hand, CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik has said that the national carrier would be the first carrier in the country to operate with all vaccinated crew ensuring complete protection of our customers.

“PIA considers the health and safety of its passengers, crew and employees as of paramount importance and this initiative shows our commitment to adhering to global health and safety standards,” Arshad Malik said.

“PIA is already taking necessary precautionary measures against COVID-19 and disinfects its aircraft regularly as regulated by the concerned authorities,” he added.

Earlier, PIA had stopped the captain and first officer from fasting during Ramadan.

The national flag carrier PIA has stopped the cabin crew, including the pilot, from fasting during Ramadan.

It had also issued a safety alert for the cabin crew, according to which the captain and first officer should not fast.

A notification had also been issued in this regard which read, “Fasting cabin crew members will not be allowed to go with the flight while fasting. For fasting cabin crew members, it has been made mandatory to inform the administration in advance.”

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Turkey Officially Removed By Biden's Pentagon From F-35 Program
5 mins ago
Turkey Officially Removed By Biden’s Pentagon From F-35 Program

A Pentagon official says the United States has officially informed Ankara about...
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute "Pakistani Spy Pigeon"
43 mins ago
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute “Pakistani Spy Pigeon”

A case has been registered against a 'suspected Pakistani spy pigeon' caught...
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?
1 hour ago
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?

Learning a foreign language is a fun experience and has positive effects...
Jannat Mirza Instagram
1 hour ago
Jannat Mirza Makes Shocking Revelations About Her Mental Health

Famed TikTok star Jannat Mirza, who has gained quite a prompt popularity...
Sana Fakhar transformation
1 hour ago
Sana Fakhar’s transformation is truly an impressive & inspirational feat

Actress Sana Fakhar, who used to play roles in old Pakistani films...
PAF Special Plane Carrying 0.5 Million Doses Vaccine From China Arrives In Pakistan
1 hour ago
PAF Special Plane Carrying 0.5 Million Doses Vaccine From China Arrives In Pakistan

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said that Pakistan has received 0.5 million doses...

Recent News

Turkey Officially Removed By Biden's Pentagon From F-35 Program
5 mins ago
Turkey Officially Removed By Biden’s Pentagon From F-35 Program

A Pentagon official says the United States has officially informed Ankara about...
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute "Pakistani Spy Pigeon"
43 mins ago
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute “Pakistani Spy Pigeon”

A case has been registered against a 'suspected Pakistani spy pigeon' caught...
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?
1 hour ago
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?

Learning a foreign language is a fun experience and has positive effects...
Jannat Mirza Instagram
1 hour ago
Jannat Mirza Makes Shocking Revelations About Her Mental Health

Famed TikTok star Jannat Mirza, who has gained quite a prompt popularity...