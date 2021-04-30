Adsense 970×250

PM announces historic development package worth Rs. 370b for GB

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

30th Apr, 2021. 03:04 pm
Adsense 300×600
PM
Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a historic development package worth Rs. 370 billion for Gilgit-Baltistan.

Announcing the main features of the development package at a ceremony in Gilgit on Friday, Imran Khan said it is the first time that such a big amount will be used for the development of this picturesque and strategically located region.

The Prime Minister said the development package envisages hydel power generation and transmission projects, connectivity projects for tourism, youth skill and scholarship program, up-gradation of health system and water and sanitation projects.

He said we will also support the development of small and medium enterprises in the area besides focusing on expansion of its infrastructure. He said it will be our effort to enable Gilgit airport receive international flights.

Highlighting the immense and diverse tourism potential of Gilgit-Baltistan, the Prime Minister said this development package will prepare the region to attract the tourists which will benefit not only the local people but the whole country. He was confident that exploiting GB’s tourism potential will make it self-reliant.

He however emphasized the need for promotion of tourism in a planned manner to cultivate its true benefits. He said the tourism in the region should not affect the forests and the mountains. He said the introduction of local government system in the region will help take forward the region.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to transform the country by waging a successful struggle against the corrupt mafia. He said it is the first time that this mafia is being brought under the ambit of law.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Heath Streak
5 mins ago
Former Zimbabwe Skipper accepts corruption charges but denies match fixing

Former Skipper of Zimbabwe Heath Streak on Thursday apologized for the eight...
Sachin Tendulkar
13 mins ago
Tendulkar donates hefty amount for COVID-19 patients

Legendary Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has donated 10 million Indian rupees to assist...
Justin Bieber
27 mins ago
Here’s why Justin Bieber postponed his World Tour to 2022

Justin Bieber, veteran Canadian-Singer and Song Writer, has again postponed his world...
2 hours ago
Gal Gadot to star in and co-produce sci-fi romance movie

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is set to lead the upcoming science-fiction...
Priyanka Chopra
2 hours ago
What Priyanka Chopra thinks about ‘Success’

Bollywood Diva Priyanka Chopra always inspires people with her motivational videos and...
NASCAR announces new format for All-Star race at Texas, leaving many confused
2 hours ago
NASCAR announces new format for All-Star race at Texas

After moving the Charlotte Motor Speedway All-Star to Bristol Motor Speedway last...

Recent News

Heath Streak
5 mins ago
Former Zimbabwe Skipper accepts corruption charges but denies match fixing

Former Skipper of Zimbabwe Heath Streak on Thursday apologized for the eight...
Sachin Tendulkar
13 mins ago
Tendulkar donates hefty amount for COVID-19 patients

Legendary Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has donated 10 million Indian rupees to assist...
Justin Bieber
27 mins ago
Here’s why Justin Bieber postponed his World Tour to 2022

Justin Bieber, veteran Canadian-Singer and Song Writer, has again postponed his world...
2 hours ago
Gal Gadot to star in and co-produce sci-fi romance movie

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is set to lead the upcoming science-fiction...