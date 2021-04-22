Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed on the need to make the fisheries sector profitable and said that easy loans will be provided to fishermen under Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme.

Addressing the Fishermen Empowerment Program under the Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme in Islamabad, the Prime Minister said that fishermen live a very troublesome and hard life and their children go to bed hungry on the day when they do not catch fish.

He said that the PTI government will provide easy loans to fishermen so that they can buy their own boat, nets and new machinery and upgrade themselves.

The Prime Minister said that we will try to upgrade the fishermen as there are huge opportunities in Pakistan in the fisheries sector like tourism and other sectors.

He urged the banks to solve the problems which cause the slowdown in process of providing loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The Prime Minister said that he would appeal to the Sindh government for development at other places including Bundle Island.

He added that 40% of Karachi consists of slums and for this, the PTI government is coming up with a complete plan on how to convert the slums into planned houses.

Earlier, the Punjab government has decided to launch Kamyab Jawan Junior Program in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in the province.

According to the details, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Punjab government and UNICEF for collaboration to launch the Kamyab Jawan Junior Program for children from 10 to 19 years of age.

Under the program, an adolescence equality index will be developed to assess different vulnerabilities and challenges faced by the children.

The index will help to assess the situation on the ground and will be important in shaping the children’s future with the program’s policies.

Earlier in November 2020, the Government of Pakistan had reopened the application receiving process for Kamyab Jawan Program (KJP).

Under the scheme, the applicants were provided loans under soft and easy conditions.

The provision of subsidized business loans was aimed at uplift of the youth by offering opportunities to utilize their entrepreneurial potential to the fullest.