PM announces to launch a global drive to criminalize blasphemous acts

Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that it is unfortunate to witness that some political and religious parties misuse Islam.

According to the details while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad in connection with the ground-breaking of Margalla highway, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that, ‘It is very unfortunate that many times political and religious parties misuse Islam and harms their own country,’ adding that, ‘the internal crisis that occur due to chaotic circumstances in Pakistan does not make any affect to the Western world, however our own people suffer the negative results of violence..’

Imran Khan said that ‘Pakistan was carved out on the name of Islam and its people love and adore their religion and Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) the most.’ Imran Khan added that ‘ransacking properties and infrastructure on the blasphemous acts only hurts our own people and the country.’

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that it is his aim is to band together the heads of states of Muslim countries and present a strong case of Muslim Ummah on the issue of Islamophobic incidents.

Imran Khan while announcing to launch a global drive to debar and criminalize any mocking of the Holy Prophet PBUH, said that, ‘We have already highlighted the issue at the forums of the United Nations and the European Union.’ Adding that, ‘I am confident that my campaign will bring a change.’ In addition to this, Prime Minister said that the blasphemous acts against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) hurts the sentiments of the Muslims.

Speaking about the Margalla Highway project, Imran Khan said that there is a need to develop more road infrastructure projects in Islamabad.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister assured that the protection of environment will be fully taken care of whilst executing such projects.

Imran Khan said that, ‘Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government is the first leadership which has given serious consideration and priority to deal with the issue of climate change. ‘Adding that, Highway project will also promote tourism.’