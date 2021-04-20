Adsense 970×250

PM congratulates Sheikh Rashid on ‘successful’ negotiations with banned TLP

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 03:35 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in Islamabad and congratulated him on conducting successful negotiations with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

According to the details, both leaders discussed the ongoing internal crisis followed by the arrest of Saad Hussain Rizvi, the chief of banned TLP.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the efforts of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for handling this sensitive matter amicably.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan also held meeting with the members of allied parties to hold consultations over the matter regarding expulsion of French envoy.

JUI- (F) and PML-N to attend NA session

Meanwhile Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) have decided to attend today’s national assembly session summoned to pass a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) however has asked its legislators not to attend the National Assembly session.

Sources said that the party has informed its members in the National Assembly not to mark presence in the session.

Saad Hussain Rizvi Released from jail

Earlier, the chief of the recently proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Saad Hussain Rizvi was released from Kot Lakhpat jail following talks between the banned outfit and the government delegation.

